Demystifying Harley-Davidson: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Harley-Davidson HOG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Harley-Davidson and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $44.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.82% from the previous average price target of $43.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Harley-Davidson among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $34.00 $36.00 Gerrick Johnson BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $45.00 $50.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $50.00 - Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Raises Buy $49.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Harley-Davidson compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Harley-Davidson's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Harley-Davidson's Background

Harley-Davidson is a global leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts, and accessories. It sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear, and apparel, as well as merchandise. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley has historically captured about half of all heavyweight domestic retail motorcycle registrations, a metric it had ceded in 2020 as it repositioned the business, and has yet to restore (at 38% in 2023). In recent years the firm has expanded into the adventure touring market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand.

Financial Milestones: Harley-Davidson's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Harley-Davidson's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.3%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Harley-Davidson's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harley-Davidson's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harley-Davidson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, Harley-Davidson faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

