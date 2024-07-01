Analyst Ratings For T-Mobile US

Loading... Loading...

T-Mobile US TMUS underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for T-Mobile US, revealing an average target of $194.29, a high estimate of $202.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $188.00, the current average has increased by 3.35%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of T-Mobile US among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $200.00 - David Barden B of A Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $175.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Paul Gallant TD Cowen Lowers Buy $202.00 $204.00 Kutgun Maral RBC Capital Raises Outperform $188.00 $184.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of T-Mobile US's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of T-Mobile US's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Key Indicators: T-Mobile US's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

