Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Halliburton Stock

Ratings for Halliburton HAL were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Halliburton, presenting an average target of $48.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has increased by 0.29% from the previous average price target of $47.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Halliburton. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $49.00 $50.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $48.00 $47.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Maintains Positive $49.00 $49.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Halliburton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Halliburton's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

A Deep Dive into Halliburton's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Halliburton showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.24% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Halliburton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Halliburton's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

