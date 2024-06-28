Evaluating Manhattan Associates: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Manhattan Associates MANH underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Manhattan Associates, presenting an average target of $241.0, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.03% increase from the previous average price target of $231.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Manhattan Associates. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Kurosawa Citigroup Raises Neutral $257.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Lachlan Brown Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $260.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $220.00 $260.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Manhattan Associates's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Manhattan Associates's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Manhattan Associates's Background

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Manhattan Associates: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Manhattan Associates's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Manhattan Associates's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 20.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

