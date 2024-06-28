The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On BlackLine

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for BlackLine BL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BlackLine, presenting an average target of $63.6, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.91% from the previous average price target of $61.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of BlackLine among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $54.00 $62.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $67.00 $65.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $61.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $63.00 $66.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $62.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BlackLine. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BlackLine. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BlackLine's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into BlackLine's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackLine analyst ratings.

About BlackLine

BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial close process including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and certain types of data matching capabilities. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

BlackLine: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BlackLine's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.29% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BlackLine's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackLine's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackLine's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.52%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: BlackLine's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.04. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.