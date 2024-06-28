Expert Outlook: Intapp Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Intapp INTA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.71, with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Experiencing a 9.18% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $51.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intapp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $46.00 $52.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $42.00 $50.00 Tom Roderick Stifel Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intapp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intapp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Intapp compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Intapp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Intapp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Intapp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intapp analyst ratings.

Delving into Intapp's Background

Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology they need to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in United Kingdom and the Rest of the world.

Intapp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Intapp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intapp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intapp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intapp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.