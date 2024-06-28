Analyst Ratings For Timken

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Timken TKR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $96.5, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.43% increase from the previous average price target of $89.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Timken. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $104.00 $95.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $95.00 $91.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Hold $87.00 $78.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Timken. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Timken compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Timken compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Timken's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Timken's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Timken

The Timken Company is a manufacturer of bearings, gear belts, industrial motion products and chain-related products. The company sells its portfolio of bearings, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, and thrust and ball bearings, through a network of authorized dealers to end users or directly to original equipment manufacturers. End-market sectors include general industrial, automotive, rail, energy, heavy truck, defense, agriculture, metals, mining, civil aerospace, construction, pulp and paper, and cement industries. Its segments are Engineered Bearings and Industrial Motion. Timken generates majority of its revenue in the United States of America.

Breaking Down Timken's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Timken's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Timken's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Timken's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Timken's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Timken faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

