Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Delta Air Lines

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Delta Air Lines DAL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Delta Air Lines, revealing an average target of $64.08, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.02% from the previous average price target of $58.78.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Delta Air Lines by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Achal Kumar HSBC Announces Buy $72.80 - Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $85.00 $85.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $54.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $53.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $54.00 $47.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Delta Air Lines's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Delta Air Lines's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Delta Air Lines analyst ratings.

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Delta Air Lines's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Delta Air Lines showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.75% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Delta Air Lines's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, Delta Air Lines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.