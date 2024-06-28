Expert Outlook: Voya Financial Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Voya Financial VOYA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $85.6, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This current average has increased by 4.65% from the previous average price target of $81.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Voya Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $79.00 $76.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $92.00 $91.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $85.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $79.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $86.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Voya Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Voya Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Voya Financial: A Closer Look

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Key Indicators: Voya Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Voya Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voya Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, Voya Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.