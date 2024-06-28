Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Safehold

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Safehold SAFE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $28.17, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 1.74% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Safehold is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $29.00 $32.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Safehold. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Safehold. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Safehold's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Safehold's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Safehold analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Safehold Better

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Financial Insights: Safehold

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Safehold's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.0% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, Safehold adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.