A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For Blue Owl Cap

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Blue Owl Cap OWL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.45, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.77% increase from the previous average price target of $20.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Blue Owl Cap among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Neutral $18.50 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $21.00 - Christopher Allen Citigroup Announces Buy $21.00 - Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Buy $21.50 $23.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $24.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $22.00 $18.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $19.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Owl Cap. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Cap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blue Owl Cap's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blue Owl Cap's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Blue Owl Cap

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The Company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The Company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP ("Blue Owl Holdings") and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP ("Blue Owl Carry"). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The Company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United states.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Blue Owl Cap

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Blue Owl Cap's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Cap's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Cap's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Cap's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blue Owl Cap's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

