What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eaton Corp

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Eaton Corp ETN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $333.5, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.76% from the previous average price target of $280.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Eaton Corp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $375.00 - Puneet Garg HSBC Raises Hold $280.00 $240.00 John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $350.00 $290.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $325.00 $279.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Buy $355.00 $340.00 Nigel Coe Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $312.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $371.00 $286.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eaton Corp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Eaton Corp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eaton Corp analyst ratings.

Delving into Eaton Corp's Background

Eaton is a diversified power management company operating for over 100 years. The company operates through various segments, including electrical Americas, electrical global, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two halves. One part of its portfolio is housed under its industrial sector umbrella, which serves a large variety of end markets like commercial vehicles, general aviation, and trucks. The other portion is Eaton's electrical sector portfolio, which serves data centers, utilities, and the residential end market, among others. While the company receives favorable tax treatment with its Ireland domicile, most of its operations are in the US.

Eaton Corp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Eaton Corp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.39% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eaton Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.