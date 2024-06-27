The Latest Analyst Ratings For FedEx

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for FedEx FDX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 7 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FedEx, revealing an average target of $317.78, a high estimate of $359.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.89% from the previous average price target of $311.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of FedEx by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $335.00 $325.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $335.00 $300.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $275.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $327.00 $303.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $359.00 $296.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $339.00 $318.00 Jordan Alliger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $333.00 $316.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $210.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $347.00 $340.00 Garrett Holland Baird Raises Outperform $340.00 $325.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $300.00 $325.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $318.00 $351.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $275.00 - Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $296.00 $301.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $333.00 $340.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $303.00 $306.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $340.00 $346.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FedEx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FedEx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into FedEx's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FedEx analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2023, which ended May 2023, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 11% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

FedEx: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: FedEx displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.37.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

