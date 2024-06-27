The Latest Analyst Ratings For i3 Verticals

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on i3 Verticals IIIV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.75, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Marking an increase of 7.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $25.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of i3 Verticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $27.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $25.00 Josh Beck Keybanc Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $28.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to i3 Verticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to i3 Verticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of i3 Verticals compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of i3 Verticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of i3 Verticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into i3 Verticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on i3 Verticals analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Merchant Services and Software and Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Software and Services segment. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, the public sector, not-for-profit organizations, healthcare and others. It provides various solutions such as, gateway, payment processing, online payment, Document management, and ERP among others.

i3 Verticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: i3 Verticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: i3 Verticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): i3 Verticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: i3 Verticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.