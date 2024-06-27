Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For Hologic

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Hologic HOLX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hologic, revealing an average target of $89.43, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.46% increase from the previous average price target of $84.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hologic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $87.00 - David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $95.00 $89.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Raises Overweight $91.00 $85.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 - Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $78.00 $76.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hologic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hologic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Hologic's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hologic

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: diagnostics (60% of total sales, boosted by pandemic), breast health (14% of sales, suppressed by pandemic), surgical (11%), and skeletal health (1%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hologic

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hologic's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.85%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hologic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.58%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hologic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

