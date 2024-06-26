Expert Outlook: Exact Sciences Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Exact Sciences EXAS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Exact Sciences, presenting an average target of $83.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.48%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Exact Sciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $70.00 $80.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $80.00 $85.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $80.00 $100.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Announces Buy $100.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Exact Sciences's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Exact Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Exact Sciences Better

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a noninvasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It is developing liquid biopsy tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening, too.

Financial Insights: Exact Sciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Exact Sciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.