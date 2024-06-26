A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Universal Health Servs

Loading... Loading...

Universal Health Servs UHS underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Universal Health Servs, revealing an average target of $195.1, a high estimate of $236.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.57% increase from the previous average price target of $188.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Universal Health Servs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $236.00 $198.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $186.00 $182.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $198.00 - A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $226.00 $189.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $189.00 $183.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $183.00 $181.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $189.00 $181.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $185.00 $185.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $203.00 $208.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $156.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Health Servs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Health Servs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Servs compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Universal Health Servs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Universal Health Servs

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Universal Health Servs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Servs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.85.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

