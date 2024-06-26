The Analyst Landscape: 9 Takes On Guess

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Guess GES over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Guess, revealing an average target of $34.11, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.96% lower than the prior average price target of $34.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Guess by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Jeff Lick B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Guess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Guess's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Guess: A Closer Look

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Guess's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Guess's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -33.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guess's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.44. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

