Key Takeaways From Viavi Solutions Analyst Ratings

Ratings for Viavi Solutions VIAV were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Viavi Solutions, presenting an average target of $11.06, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $8.25. This current average represents a 13.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $12.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viavi Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $8.25 $10.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Viavi Solutions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viavi Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Viavi Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Viavi Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Viavi Solutions's Background

Viavi Solutions Inc. is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Viavi Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Viavi Solutions faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.73% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viavi Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viavi Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viavi Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, Viavi Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

