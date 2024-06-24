Assessing Royal Caribbean Gr: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Royal Caribbean Gr RCL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Royal Caribbean Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $164.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $154.91, the current average has increased by 5.98%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Royal Caribbean Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $173.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $172.00 $161.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $151.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $159.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $168.00 $154.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $145.00 $135.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $159.00 $153.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $154.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $160.00 $150.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $168.00 $164.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $164.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $154.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Royal Caribbean Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Royal Caribbean Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Royal Caribbean Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with eight more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Caribbean Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 7.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 4.11.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

