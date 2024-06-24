A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cadence Bank Through 7 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cadence Bank CADE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.14, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Marking an increase of 3.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $30.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Cadence Bank among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $28.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $33.00 $32.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $33.00 - Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $31.00 - Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $29.00 $30.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cadence Bank. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Bank compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cadence Bank's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cadence Bank's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cadence Bank's Background

Cadence Bank is a bank based in the United States. The operating segments are Corporate Banking segment focuses on C&I, business banking, and commercial real estate lending to clients in the geographic footprint, Community Banking segment provides a broad range of banking services through the branch network to serve the needs of community businesses and individual consumers in the geographic footprint, Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans, selling mortgage loans in the secondary market and servicing the mortgage loans, Banking Services segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a widerange of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth, General Corporate and Other segment.

A Deep Dive into Cadence Bank's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cadence Bank's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.6% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cadence Bank's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Bank's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Bank's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Cadence Bank faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

