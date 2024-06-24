Evaluating Clorox: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Clorox CLX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $147.92, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has decreased by 4.23% from the previous average price target of $154.45.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Clorox by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $130.00 - Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $135.00 $140.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $132.00 $136.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Neutral $150.00 $155.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $159.00 $164.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $158.00 $159.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $142.00 $145.00 Stephen Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $151.00 $155.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $162.00 $162.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Neutral $155.00 $165.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $136.00 $148.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Neutral $165.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clorox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clorox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clorox's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Clorox's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clorox analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Clorox

Since its inception more than 100 years ago, Clorox has grown to play in a variety of categories across the consumer products space, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just less than 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.

Clorox: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Clorox's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Clorox's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -70.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clorox's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, Clorox faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.