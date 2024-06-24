In-Depth Examination Of 18 Analyst Recommendations For United Parcel Service

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 18 analysts shared their evaluations of United Parcel Service UPS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 9 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for United Parcel Service, presenting an average target of $156.0, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.43% from the previous average price target of $153.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of United Parcel Service among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $157.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $156.00 - Parash Jain HSBC Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $160.00 $157.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $169.00 $165.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $160.00 $150.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $157.00 $153.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $150.00 $154.00 Oliver Holmes Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $180.00 - Amit Mehrotra Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $179.00 $183.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $170.00 $178.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $140.00 $147.00 Parash Jain HSBC Lowers Hold $150.00 $155.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $154.00 - Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $165.00 $160.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $150.00 $150.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $100.00 $95.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $153.00 $153.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Parcel Service. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Parcel Service compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Parcel Service's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering United Parcel Service: A Closer Look

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

United Parcel Service's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, United Parcel Service faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.32% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Parcel Service's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.61%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Parcel Service's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

