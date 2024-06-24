The Latest Analyst Ratings For UMB Financial

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on UMB Financial UMBF, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $93.86, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average has increased by 5.3% from the previous average price target of $89.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of UMB Financial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $98.00 $93.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $93.00 $86.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $88.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $91.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $93.00 $86.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of UMB Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of UMB Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking, asset management, and health spending solutions. Its customer base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers across the United States. The company's banking subsidiaries own and operate banking and wealth-management centers mostly throughout the Midwest and Southwest regions of the U.S. Subsidiaries of the holding company and its lead bank, UMB Bank, include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisory. The bank's revenue is split nearly evenly between interest income and noninterest income.

UMB Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: UMB Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UMB Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMB Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMB Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UMB Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

