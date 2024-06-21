Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Baidu

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Baidu BIDU, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Baidu, presenting an average target of $150.12, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average represents a 8.53% decrease from the previous average price target of $164.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Baidu. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $130.00 $155.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $125.00 $140.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Buy $130.00 $140.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $180.00 $210.00 Charlene Liu HSBC Lowers Buy $145.00 $157.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Lowers Buy $176.00 $181.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baidu. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baidu. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Baidu's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Baidu's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baidu analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Baidu: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Baidu showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.18% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Baidu's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baidu's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baidu's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.