Analyst Ratings For PENN Entertainment

Loading... Loading...

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PENN Entertainment PENN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PENN Entertainment, presenting an average target of $24.92, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $17.50. Experiencing a 4.59% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $26.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of PENN Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Susquehanna Maintains Positive $26.00 $26.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Joseph Moore Susquehanna Lowers Positive $26.00 $27.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Outperform $20.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $17.50 $28.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $21.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $20.00 $25.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $26.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $32.00 $29.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $26.00 $32.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Felicia Hendrix Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $29.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PENN Entertainment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PENN Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PENN Entertainment analyst ratings.

About PENN Entertainment

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 89% of total sales in 2023; 11% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Financial Insights: PENN Entertainment

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: PENN Entertainment's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PENN Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.72.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.