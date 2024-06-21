The Latest Analyst Ratings For Qualcomm

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 25 analysts have published ratings on Qualcomm QCOM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 7 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 5 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Qualcomm and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $197.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.71% from the previous average price target of $173.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Qualcomm is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $270.00 $238.00 Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $235.00 $200.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $240.00 $180.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $180.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $205.00 $180.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $170.00 $160.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $206.00 $180.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $155.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $170.00 Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $140.00 $120.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $175.00 $165.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $160.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $158.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $173.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $180.00 $160.00 Frank Lee HSBC Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Announces Buy $200.00 - Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $177.00 - Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $205.00 $175.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $190.00 $150.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Qualcomm's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Qualcomm's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Qualcomm analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Key Indicators: Qualcomm's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Qualcomm's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.63. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

