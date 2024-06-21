Breaking Down Hyatt Hotels: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Hyatt Hotels H in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hyatt Hotels and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $174.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $204.00 and a low estimate of $153.00. Observing a 2.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $170.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hyatt Hotels among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Announces Neutral $160.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $168.00 $172.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $162.00 $160.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $204.00 $195.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Raises Outperform $190.00 $184.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $159.00 $153.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Buy $195.00 $197.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $156.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $154.00 $146.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $197.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hyatt Hotels's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hyatt Hotels's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hyatt Hotels analyst ratings.

Delving into Hyatt Hotels's Background

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Hyatt Hotels's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hyatt Hotels's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.02% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Hyatt Hotels adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

