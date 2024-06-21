Expert Ratings For AudioEye

Loading... Loading...

AudioEye AEYE underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AudioEye and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.58, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.00, the current average has increased by 68.91%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of AudioEye among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Baldry Roth MKM Announces Buy $25.00 - Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $18.50 $14.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 - Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $17.00 $10.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $10.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $20.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AudioEye. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AudioEye. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AudioEye compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AudioEye compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AudioEye's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AudioEye's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering AudioEye: A Closer Look

AudioEye Inc is a software solution provider delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, it is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the ADP, Tommy Hilfiger, A360 Media, Samsung, Landry's, and others. It helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences.

Key Indicators: AudioEye's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AudioEye displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AudioEye's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AudioEye's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -14.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AudioEye's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AudioEye's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

