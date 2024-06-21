13 Analysts Assess Sprinklr: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Sprinklr CXM has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.69, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A decline of 19.02% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sprinklr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Hold $9.00 $15.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $11.00 $17.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $14.00 $18.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $9.00 $16.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $17.00 $22.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $10.00 $16.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $12.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sprinklr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Sprinklr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sprinklr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sprinklr

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in providing enterprise software that enables every customer-facing function across the front office, from Customer Care to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, and communicate across digital channels. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in Americas, EMEA and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Financial Insights: Sprinklr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprinklr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Sprinklr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.