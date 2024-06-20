Navigating 16 Analyst Ratings For Target

Target TGT has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|4
|5
|6
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $177.12, along with a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $116.00. A decline of 3.28% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Target. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|In-Line
|$166.00
|$165.00
|Chris Bottiglieri
|Exane BNP Paribas
|Announces
|Underperform
|$116.00
|-
|Paul Trussell
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Buy
|$190.00
|$209.00
|Peter Benedict
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$190.00
|$190.00
|Steven Shemesh
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$181.00
|$191.00
|Michael Lasser
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$185.00
|$191.00
|Kelly Bania
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$155.00
|$170.00
|Bill Kirk
|Roth MKM
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$153.00
|$153.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$153.00
|$160.00
|Simeon Gutman
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$180.00
|$190.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$190.00
|$195.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$195.00
|$195.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$180.00
|$183.00
|Corey Tarlowe
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$205.00
|$195.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$210.00
|$180.00
|Greg Melich
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|In-Line
|$185.00
|$180.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Target. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Target's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
To gain a panoramic view of Target's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Target analyst ratings.
Delving into Target's Background
Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.
Target: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.
Revenue Growth: Target's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.
Net Margin: Target's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
