Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring ADMA Biologics Through Analyst Insights

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of ADMA Biologics ADMA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.58, along with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $7.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 23.31% increase from the previous average price target of $8.58.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ADMA Biologics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Elliot Wilbur Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $10.00 $8.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $10.00 $8.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $10.00 $7.50 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $12.00 $10.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $7.50 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ADMA Biologics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ADMA Biologics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ADMA Biologics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ADMA Biologics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. The segments of the company are ADMA BioManufacturing which generates maximum revenue and Plasma Collection Centres, and corporate segment. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipates providing contract filling, labeling and packing services. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Financial Insights: ADMA Biologics

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ADMA Biologics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 43.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ADMA Biologics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ADMA Biologics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ADMA Biologics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.92.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.