4 Analysts Have This To Say About Axcelis Technologies

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Axcelis Technologies ACLS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $157.5, with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.5% lower than the prior average price target of $166.67.

The standing of Axcelis Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $155.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Lowers Buy $170.00 $180.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy $130.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axcelis Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axcelis Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Axcelis Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Axcelis Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Axcelis Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axcelis Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. In addition to equipment, the company provide aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe, of which key revenue is derived from the Asia Pacific.

Axcelis Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Axcelis Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Axcelis Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axcelis Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axcelis Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Axcelis Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

