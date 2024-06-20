Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Vince Holding

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Vince Holding VNCE were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vince Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $3.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $3.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Vince Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Announces Buy $3.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vince Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vince Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vince Holding compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vince Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vince Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vince Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Vince Holding Better

Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand that is engaged in wholesale and retail delivery of luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear, and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website. Majority of its revenue generated from Vince Wholesale segment.

Vince Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vince Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.52%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vince Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -6.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vince Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -9.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vince Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, Vince Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

