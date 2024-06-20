What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Skyworks Solutions

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Skyworks Solutions SWKS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 5 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $105.0, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.91%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Skyworks Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $96.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Sell $83.00 $85.00 Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $110.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $105.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Buy $115.00 $125.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $95.00 $105.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Buy $112.00 $122.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Hold $90.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Skyworks Solutions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Skyworks Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Skyworks Solutions's Background

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

A Deep Dive into Skyworks Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Skyworks Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Skyworks Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyworks Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skyworks Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Skyworks Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

