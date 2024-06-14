Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Custom Truck One Source

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Custom Truck One Source CTOS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.38, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $5.50. A 16.82% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $7.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Custom Truck One Source among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Hold $5.50 - Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Justin Hauke Baird Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Custom Truck One Source. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Custom Truck One Source compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Custom Truck One Source's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Custom Truck One Source Better

Custom Truck One Source Inc is a one-stop-shop provider of specialty equipment in the electric utility transmission and distribution, forestry, telecom, waste management, rail, and infrastructure end-markets in North America. The company's segment includes Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). It generates maximum revenue from the TES segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the United States.

Custom Truck One Source's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Custom Truck One Source's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.04%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.49%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Custom Truck One Source's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Custom Truck One Source's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.58, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.