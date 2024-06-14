Breaking Down Portillos: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Portillos PTLO in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Portillos, presenting an average target of $16.43, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.02%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Portillos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $14.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $13.00 $18.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Portillos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Portillos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Portillos compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Portillos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Portillos's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Portillos's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Portillos analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Portillos Better

Portillos Inc serves the Chicago street food industry through high-energy and multichannel restaurants designed to ignite the senses and create memorable dining experiences. It owns and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States, along with two food production commissaries in Illinois. Its menu includes hot dogs, beef and sausage sandwiches, sandwiches and ribs, salads, burgers, chicken, Barnelli's pasta, sides and soup, and desserts and shakes.

Breaking Down Portillos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Portillos displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Portillos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Portillos's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Portillos's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.