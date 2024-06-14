What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Hldgs Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Vertiv Hldgs VRT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $100.54, along with a high estimate of $116.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $85.92, the current average has increased by 17.02%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Vertiv Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $105.00 $95.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $116.00 $103.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $95.00 $56.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $102.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $98.00 $96.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $65.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $69.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $96.00 - Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vertiv Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vertiv Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Vertiv Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Vertiv Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vertiv Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vertiv Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.25. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.