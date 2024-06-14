3 Analysts Have This To Say About Varonis Systems

Loading... Loading...

Varonis Systems VRNS has been analyzed by 3 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $54.0, along with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.2% increase from the previous average price target of $51.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Varonis Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $58.00 $56.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $50.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Varonis Systems's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Varonis Systems's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Varonis Systems analyst ratings.

Get to Know Varonis Systems Better

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2004 and went public in 2014.

Financial Milestones: Varonis Systems's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Varonis Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.23% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Varonis Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.