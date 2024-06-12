Analyst Scoreboard: 18 Ratings For NetApp

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated NetApp NTAP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 9 1 0 Last 30D 2 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 6 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $127.78, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.41% increase from the previous average price target of $113.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NetApp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $138.00 $130.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $155.00 $138.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $106.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $120.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $100.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $100.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $95.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $138.00 $130.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Underperform $100.00 $85.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Neutral $120.00 $100.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $106.00 $92.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $130.00 $115.00 Jim Suva Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NetApp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NetApp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into NetApp's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NetApp analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About NetApp

NetApp Inc is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

Financial Milestones: NetApp's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, NetApp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.5% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetApp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 27.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, NetApp faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.