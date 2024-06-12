Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For State Street

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on State Street STT in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for State Street, revealing an average target of $87.2, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.4% increase from the previous average price target of $86.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive State Street. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $90.00 $90.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $89.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $86.00 $84.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Maintains Neutral $82.00 $82.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $88.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to State Street. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of State Street's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of State Street's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know State Street Better

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $42 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.1 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 46,000 worldwide.

A Deep Dive into State Street's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: State Street's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: State Street's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.