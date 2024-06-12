Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Expeditors Intl

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Expeditors Intl EXPD, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $119.6, a high estimate of $131.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $114.00, the current average has increased by 4.91%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Expeditors Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $131.00 $126.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Hold $114.00 $112.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $120.00 $112.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Underweight $107.00 $106.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Announces Neutral $126.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Expeditors Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Expeditors Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Expeditors Intl compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Expeditors Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Expeditors Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Expeditors Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expeditors Intl analyst ratings.

Discovering Expeditors Intl: A Closer Look

Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, focused on international freight forwarding. Its offers freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, and numerous other value-added logistics services. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. Expeditors derives around 34% of consolidated net revenue from airfreight, 30% from ocean freight, and 36% from customs brokerage and other services.

Expeditors Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Expeditors Intl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.89% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expeditors Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Expeditors Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.