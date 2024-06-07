Expert Outlook: Tilly's Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tilly's TLYS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tilly's, presenting an average target of $7.19, a high estimate of $8.25, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average represents a 12.85% decrease from the previous average price target of $8.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tilly's. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Koranda Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.50 Jeff Van Sinderen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.25 Jeff Van Sinderen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $8.25 $8.75 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $7.50 $8.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tilly's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tilly's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Tilly's compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Tilly's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tilly's's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tilly's's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tilly's analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Tilly's

Tilly's Inc works as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men, young women, boys, and girls. It offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes, and price points. It delivers branded fashion, and core styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses. It also provides backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, and jewelry. It markets its products under the brand names of Vans, RVCA, Adidas, Nike SB, and Hurley among others. It operates its stores in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, street-front locations, and also through e-commerce.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tilly's

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tilly's's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -11.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tilly's's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tilly's's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tilly's's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.