Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 4 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, revealing an average target of $76.9, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Marking an increase of 2.67%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $74.90.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of C.H. Robinson Worldwide among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $90.00 $71.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $85.00 $80.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Underweight $76.00 $70.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $70.00 $65.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $68.00 $70.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $70.00 $75.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $65.00 $80.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $80.00 $79.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $80.00 $79.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know C.H. Robinson Worldwide Better

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 61% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (27%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of the European truck-brokerage division, transportation management services, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Financial Insights: C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.32%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

