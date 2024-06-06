The Analyst Verdict: Charles River In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Charles River CRL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Charles River, revealing an average target of $269.5, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $228.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.39% increase from the previous average price target of $260.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Charles River by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $290.00 - Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $228.00 $260.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $270.00 $282.00 David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $290.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Charles River. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Charles River compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Charles River's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Charles River's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Charles River

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Financial Milestones: Charles River's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Charles River's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.73%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Charles River's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles River's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles River's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.82%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Charles River's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

