Key Takeaways From KLA Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on KLA KLAC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 3 1 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for KLA, revealing an average target of $741.65, a high estimate of $850.00, and a low estimate of $625.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.76% increase from the previous average price target of $681.93.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive KLA is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $765.00 $630.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $820.00 $740.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $760.00 $725.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Hold $700.00 $650.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $750.00 $625.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $698.00 $692.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $630.00 $550.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $725.00 $700.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $760.00 $685.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $800.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $800.00 $625.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $805.00 $760.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $675.00 $675.00 Brian Chin Stifel Maintains Buy $685.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $760.00 $750.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $850.00 $740.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $625.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KLA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KLA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of KLA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KLA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into KLA's Background

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Key Indicators: KLA's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, KLA faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.99% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: KLA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): KLA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KLA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: KLA's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

