Analyst Scoreboard: 21 Ratings For Academy Sports

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 21 analysts have published ratings on Academy Sports ASO in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 16 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 13 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $78.71, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.44% from the previous average price target of $74.65.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Academy Sports among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $83.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $70.00 $75.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Announces Buy $85.00 - Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $80.00 - Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $75.00 $78.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $65.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $83.00 $88.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $70.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $75.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $80.00 - Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $77.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $75.00 $83.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $82.00 $86.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $83.00 - Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $55.00 Beth Reed Truist Securities Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Outperform $83.00 $67.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $83.00 $70.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Academy Sports. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Academy Sports's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Academy Sports's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Academy Sports

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The product categories of the company are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Academy Sports: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Academy Sports's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Academy Sports's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Academy Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

