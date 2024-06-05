Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For AbbVie

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of AbbVie ABBV during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $189.5, along with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average has decreased by 0.66% from the previous average price target of $190.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of AbbVie's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajesh Kumar HSBC Announces Buy $185.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $200.00 - Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Overweight $187.00 $195.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $180.00 $195.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $190.00 $188.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AbbVie's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into AbbVie's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AbbVie analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Key Indicators: AbbVie's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AbbVie's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AbbVie's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AbbVie's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

