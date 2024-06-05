What Analysts Are Saying About Coinbase Glb Stock

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 26 analysts have published ratings on Coinbase Glb COIN in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 9 4 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 4 4 4 3 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Coinbase Glb, presenting an average target of $247.12, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Observing a 22.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $202.14.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Coinbase Glb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $217.00 $110.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $204.00 $179.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $255.00 $295.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $320.00 - Moshe Katri Wedbush Raises Outperform $250.00 $200.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $282.00 $276.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $240.00 $230.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $280.00 $240.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $260.00 $275.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $255.00 $295.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 Harshita Rawat Bernstein Raises Market Perform $200.00 $80.00 Joe Flynn Compass Point Raises Buy $325.00 $235.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Underperform $145.00 $84.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $245.00 $225.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Underperform $110.00 $92.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $320.00 $300.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $179.00 $146.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $276.00 $200.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $230.00 $160.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $240.00 - Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $150.00 $95.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $300.00 $220.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $282.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Glb. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Glb. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Glb compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Glb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Coinbase Glb's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Coinbase Glb's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coinbase Glb analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Glb: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Coinbase Glb displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 111.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coinbase Glb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 71.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Glb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Glb's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.