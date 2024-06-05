Assessing Impinj: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Impinj PI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Impinj, revealing an average target of $158.0, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Marking an increase of 14.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $138.15.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Impinj by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $156.00 $156.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $195.00 $160.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $135.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $156.00 $130.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $150.00 $140.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $160.00 $130.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $130.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $160.00 - Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Impinj compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Impinj's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Impinj

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Impinj: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Impinj's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 44.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 57.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 8.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

